Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,368 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 26,264 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.26% of Tejon Ranch worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,568 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 1.3% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 168,277 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 277,400 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRC opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $415.97 million, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.64. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

