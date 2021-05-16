Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,294 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $35,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Primo Water by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Primo Water by 555.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,212 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,893,000 after purchasing an additional 453,318 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $662,709.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,713 shares of company stock worth $5,618,726. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE PRMW opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

