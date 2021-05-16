Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 976 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $1,586,871.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,824,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,838 shares of company stock worth $21,808,874. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV opened at $160.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.73 and a twelve month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

