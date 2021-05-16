Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $796,000 Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSDAU opened at $10.13 on Friday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU).

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.