LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT Raised to $175.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LGIH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of LGIH opened at $175.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.47 and its 200-day moving average is $126.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $66.64 and a 12 month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,840,527.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,470 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,342. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.