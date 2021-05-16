LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. LHC Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,364,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.59. 152,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.52. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.43 and a 1 year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.