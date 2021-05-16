Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells $20,269.44 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director David E. Rapley sold 736 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $20,269.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,172.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,721,000 after buying an additional 320,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after buying an additional 463,485 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 569.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after buying an additional 2,641,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after purchasing an additional 137,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

