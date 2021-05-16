Liberum Capital Raises DX (Group) (LON:DX) Price Target to GBX 40

DX (Group) (LON:DX) had its price target hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DX (Group) stock opened at GBX 35.80 ($0.47) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.21. The firm has a market cap of £205.38 million and a P/E ratio of 59.67. DX has a 1-year low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 37.97 ($0.50).

In related news, insider Paul Goodson acquired 176,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,506.80 ($64,680.95).

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

