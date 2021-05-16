Lido DAO Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.81 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00007784 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $90.39 million and $2.81 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00089249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.97 or 0.00515532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.34 or 0.00233163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004908 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.36 or 0.01181979 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00041498 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars.

