LifeSci Acquisition II Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 19th (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

LifeSci Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:LSAQ) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 19th. LifeSci Acquisition II had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSAQ opened at $10.16 on Friday. LifeSci Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 438,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 38,111 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

