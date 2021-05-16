Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

LCUT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $358.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

