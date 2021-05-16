Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.600-9.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.550 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Linde stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,101. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.57. Linde has a 12 month low of $177.92 and a 12 month high of $303.87. The stock has a market cap of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

