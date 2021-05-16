Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,806 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Capital One Financial worth $66,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $158.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.64. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $160.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.