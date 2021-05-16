Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,141 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Waters worth $90,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,148,162,000 after acquiring an additional 62,028 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,081,000 after acquiring an additional 117,807 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waters by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,700,000 after acquiring an additional 187,823 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Waters by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 627,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,203,000 after acquiring an additional 63,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAT opened at $312.24 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $320.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

