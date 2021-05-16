Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $107.46 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125,009 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $107,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PYPL stock opened at $246.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

