Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $131.20 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 592,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,671 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $131,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $238.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

