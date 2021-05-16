Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $77.97 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 493,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,799 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $77,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 13.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 5.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $171.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $173.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.56.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

