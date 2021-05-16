Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 757,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 81,557 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $99,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,908 shares of company stock worth $3,035,579 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $140.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.51 and a 1-year high of $145.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.45.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

