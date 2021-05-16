LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 29,222 ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,290,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,539 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 383,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after purchasing an additional 275,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,671.16 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

