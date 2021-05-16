LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 431.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $51,991,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $41,076,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,984,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,855,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,479,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

SPB opened at $92.27 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $97.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

