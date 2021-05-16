LSV Asset Management Buys 24,000 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.09% of Ready Capital worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $778.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

