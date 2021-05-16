LSV Asset Management Sells 800 Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Pro-Dex were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 17.34%.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

