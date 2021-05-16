Lufax (NYSE:LU) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. Rowe began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lufax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Lufax has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.25.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lufax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

