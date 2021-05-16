Luna Innovations (LUNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Luna Innovations to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Luna Innovations has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 million. On average, analysts expect Luna Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LUNA stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.41 million, a PE ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

LUNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

