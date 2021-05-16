Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Mackinac Financial worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mackinac Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter worth $677,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFNC opened at $21.75 on Friday. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $229.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.