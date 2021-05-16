Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.92. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,927,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.