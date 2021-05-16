Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,108,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $258.56 and a twelve month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

