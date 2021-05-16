Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 15,115 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 89,549 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $829,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $53.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.