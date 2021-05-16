Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 438.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,629 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $160.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.54 and a 12 month high of $163.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.