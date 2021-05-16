Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 12,597 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,597 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

