MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post sales of $17.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.57 million and the lowest is $16.30 million. MannKind reported sales of $15.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $76.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $82.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $88.62 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $123.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

MNKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of MannKind stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. MannKind has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.