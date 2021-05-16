Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Marathon Oil has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marathon Oil has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn ($0.72) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -22.2%.

MRO opened at $11.80 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

