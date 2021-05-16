Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

MAKSY stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Analyst Recommendations for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

