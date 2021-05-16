Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on MAKSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.67.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

