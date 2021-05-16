Marston’s’ (MARS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marston’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 76 ($0.99).

LON:MARS opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The stock has a market cap of £634.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.06.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

