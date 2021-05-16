Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 21,826 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $9.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth $4,067,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth $2,981,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth $1,265,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth $236,000.

Mason Industrial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:MIT)

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

