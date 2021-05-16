Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 21,826 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $9.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIT. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth $728,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth $2,981,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter valued at about $4,067,000.

Mason Industrial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:MIT)

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

