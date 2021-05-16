Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,209 shares of company stock worth $36,853,378. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $363.91 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.29 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $360.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.