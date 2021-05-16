Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Issues Earnings Results

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $839.87 million, a PE ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

