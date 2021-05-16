Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $96.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE MMS opened at $89.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,776. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

