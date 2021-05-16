Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.200-4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.

NYSE MMS traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $89.87. 297,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,859. Maximus has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,927,776. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

