Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.200-4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.

MMS traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $89.87. The company had a trading volume of 297,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,859. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.68.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

