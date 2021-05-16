MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells $298,685.24 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,475.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18.
  • On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80.
  • On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20.
  • On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $321,740.10.
  • On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $573,180.40.
  • On Thursday, February 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $947,072.75.
  • On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $346,420.80.

Shares of MXL opened at $33.93 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in MaxLinear by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

