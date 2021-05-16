Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.74 million, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.61. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

