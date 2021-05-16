McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Trading Up 4.6%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) rose 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 16,799 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 7,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.

McCoy Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.