McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,875 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $23,678,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 80,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s stock opened at $231.72 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $171.68 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

