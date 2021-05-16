McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $205.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a b rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.50.

NYSE MCK opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson has a one year low of $130.37 and a one year high of $204.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,819 shares of company stock worth $4,024,884 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

