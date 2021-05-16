McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a b rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.50.

NYSE MCK opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson has a one year low of $130.37 and a one year high of $204.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,819 shares of company stock worth $4,024,884 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit