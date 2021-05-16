Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target Increased to $9.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $7.75 to $9.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MFCSF stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

