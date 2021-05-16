Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) PT Raised to C$9.75 at National Bank Financial

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$9.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.40% from the company’s current price.

DR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of DR opened at C$7.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.01. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$230.81 million and a PE ratio of 21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Facilities will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

