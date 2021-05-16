MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on MediWound in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

MediWound stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $106.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in MediWound by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in MediWound by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MediWound by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MediWound by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

