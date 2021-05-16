MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on MediWound in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
MediWound stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $106.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in MediWound by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in MediWound by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MediWound by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MediWound by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
